CAT 2024: Know the Last Date to Apply; Check the Important Exam Details Here

advertisement
CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will close the online registration process for the Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) today, Friday, 13 September. Students interested in appearing for the exam this year are requested to complete the registration soon. Please note that the CAT 2024 registration link is activated on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Make sure to check all the details carefully before filling out the form.
The CAT 2024 registration link will be deactivated after the deadline. According to the latest official details, one can apply for the entrance exam till 5 pm on 13 September. The important dates and details are mentioned on the website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates registering for the exam should know the exam date and time.
According to the information, the CAT 2024 exam will be held on 24 November. CAT is a national-level examination for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).
To be eligible to apply for the CAT 2024 exam, the students must have a bachelor's degree with at least 50 percent marks. Those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories will have to appear for the exam with a minimum mark of 45 percent.
The application fee for the CAT 2024 exam is Rs 2,500 for the general category. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,250. This information is not provided in the source material.
CAT 2024 will be held in 170 cities across the country. At the time of submitting the application form, the students will be able to choose up to five test cities of their preference. Switching between sections will not be allowed.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to complete the CAT 2024 registration online:
Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the active link "CAT 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself and fill out the form.
Pay the required application fee.
Submit the form and download it for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)