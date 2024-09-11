UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Provisional Key for Remaining Dates Soon; Details Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2024 exam. Those who appeared for the examination between 27 August and 4 September 2024, will be able to download the provisional key from the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to download the answer key on time. Make sure to check the details carefully.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the UGC NET answer key 2024 to be declared. Please note that the provisional answer key will be declared for the remaining exam dates, that is from 27 August to 4 September. Keep a close eye on the website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in to know the updates.