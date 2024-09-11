UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Provisional Key for Remaining Dates Soon; Details Here

advertisement
UGC NET Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2024 exam. Those who appeared for the examination between 27 August and 4 September 2024, will be able to download the provisional key from the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to download the answer key on time. Make sure to check the details carefully.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the UGC NET answer key 2024 to be declared. Please note that the provisional answer key will be declared for the remaining exam dates, that is from 27 August to 4 September. Keep a close eye on the website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in to know the updates.
The NTA will open the objection window for the candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key. Those who want to challenge it will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.
So far, the NTA has released the provisional answer key for the 21, 22, and 23 August 2024, exam dates. The last date to submit objections against the answer key for these three dates was 9 September. The NTA has not released the provisional key for the remaining dates yet.
The UGC NET 2024 exam was conducted in two shifts. It is important to note that the first shift was from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Let's read the steps you must follow to download the UGC NET 2024 provisional answer key for the remaining dates:
Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the UGC NET 2024 Answer Key tab on the homepage.
Provide your application number, date of birth, and other details to log in to your account.
Check the answer key carefully.
Download it from the website.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).