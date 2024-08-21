NEET PG 2024 Result & Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Steps To Download

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 was held on 11 August 2024. Around 2,28,540 candidates appeared for the NEET PG medical entrance exam which was taken at 416 locations in 170 cities across the country.

The NBEMS will also provide the cut-off marks for the exam. Last year, the NEET PG cut-off for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses included 291 marks for General and EWS category candidates, 274 marks for General-PwD, and 257 marks for SC, ST, and OBC.

Notably, the NEET PG 2024 exam date has been changed several times. The exam was initially scheduled for 3 March 2024, but it was later postponed to 23 June 2024, due to the Rath Yatra event. The National Medical Commission (NMC) postponed the test to 23 June due to the Rath Yatra event, however it was also cancelled. The final date for the NEET PG exam 2024 was 11 August 2024.