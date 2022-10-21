NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Allotment Result To Be Out on mcc.nic.in

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Allotment Result To Be Out on mcc.nic.in

Registered candidates who get colleges and courses will have to participate in NEET UG Round 2 counselling.
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-1 final allotment result to be out today.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) final allotment result will be released today, 21 October 2022. You should know that these results are for round 1 of counseling. The provisional NEET UG allotment result was released on 20 October by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The candidates who participated in the NEET UG Counseling 1 can check the results on the official website on mcc.nic.in. The registered candidates will be able to view their final seat allocation results after filling in their requested information like application number and date of birth to access the MCC portal.

As per the NEET UG schedule, the final allotment result is expected to be out today. The reporting procedure will start on 22 October and the candidates will get their designated college name by 28 October 2022.

How To Check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UG Medical Counselling.'

  • Under the 'Current Events' tab, click on the link that reads 'Final Result For Round 1 MBBS/BDS and B.Sc Nursing UG 2022

  • The final allotment result will appear on the screen along with the allotted college and course.

  • The ranks will also be displayed on the side for NEET UG 2022.

There will be two rounds for NEET UG Counseling – a mop-up round is compulsory. After completion of round 1 counseling, MCC will start accepting applications for NEET UG Counseling Round 2 from 2 November.

