UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP 10th & 12th Result Dates

UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 to release soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board Result 2022 soon. The officials from UP Board have shared that the evaluation process for UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 is almost complete. Once the evaluation is complete, the UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the official website: upresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores once the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 is released.
The website, upresults.nic.in, has all the information that the candidates need to know before the UPMSP releases the results officially for them to check.
The latest sources suggest that the answer sheets are still being evaluated by the board.
The evaluation process for UP Board Class 10 or Matric examination is scheduled to end by 17 May 2022 and for Class 12, it is expected to end sooner.
All the details will be available on the official website: upresults.nic.in. The candidates are requested to keep a tab on it.
Candidates should also note that the UP Board Result 2022 date for Class 10 and Class 12 is tentative. The UPMSP will officially announce the result date very soon.
Candidates need to keep checking the official website - upresults.nic.in. for all the updates by the board on the result. They will release all the information very soon and the candidates will get to know about the result date.
