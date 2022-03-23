UP Board Exam 2022 for Class 10,12 To Begin on 24 March: Check Details
UP Board Exam 2022 to end on 12 April 2022 for Class 10 and 12
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the UP Board Exam 2022 Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet on the official website.
According to the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 timetable, examinations are scheduled to begin on Thursday, 24 March 2022.
The schedule states that the UP Board Exam 2022 will continue till 12 April 2022 for both classes.
Candidates who are appearing for the examination can check the UP Board Exam 2022 official timetable on the UPMSP website - upmsp.edu.in.
The website has all the latest details regarding the exam routine and important dates that the students should be aware of before the examination begins.
Students can download the UP Board Exam 2022 Class 10 and Class 12 timetable from the official website - upmsp.edu.in for their reference.
UP Board Exam 2022: Important details
As per the latest data by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPSEC), more than 51 lakh students are likely to appear for the UP Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12.
According to the reports by UPSEC, around 27,81,654 students have applied for the UP Board Class 10 Exam 2022.
Approximately 24,11,035 students have applied for the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2022 as per reports.
UP Board Exam 2022: Exam date and subject
The UP Board Exam 2022 timetable states that the first exam for Class 10 students will be held on 24 March 2022. The paper they have to sit for on the first day is Hindi/Elementary Hindi.
The last paper for UP Board Class 10 students is on 12 April 2022 and the paper they have to appear for is Mathematics.
The UP Board Exam 2022 timetable mentions that the Class 12 examination will also begin on 24 March 2022.
The first paper that the Class 12 students will have to write is Hindi/General Hindi, Defence Studies.
The last paper that the students will have to appear for is Civics and it will be held on 12 April 2022.
It is to be noted by the candidates appearing for the examination that the Class 10 Board exam will be completed in twelve working days and the Class 12 Board exam will be conducted over fifteen working days.
Candidates are requested to check the UPMSP official website - upmsp.edu.in for more updates on the UP Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 and 12.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.