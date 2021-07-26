UP Board UPMSP Classes 10, 12 Results to be Announced Soon: Report

This year, Uttar Pradesh Government decided to cancel board exams of classes 10 and 12 in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative criteria devised by UP board.

For class 10, the result will be evaluated on the basis of Class 9 result and class 10 pre-board exam. 50 percent of weightage will be given to class 9 result and the remaining 50 percent to class 10 pre-board marks.

Whereas, for class 12, the result will be evaluated on the basis of class 10 board result, class 11 final marks, and class 12 pre-board marks. 50 percent of the weightage will be given to class 10 board result, 40 percent to class 11 marks, and the remaining 10 percent to class 12 pre-board exams.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)