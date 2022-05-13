MP Board 5TH and 8TH Result 2022 Releasing Today: Result Time and Other Details

MP Board Class 5 and 8 Result 2022 is to release today.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to declare the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2022 today, on Friday, 13 May 2022. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their scores once the board officially releases the Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2022. They can also download the results after they have been officially released on the website by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).
They can also check the website - rskmp.in. for other important details and updates on the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2022.
It is to be noted that the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2022 will be released today, on Friday, 13 May 2022 at 3:00 p.m. as per the latest updates.
Students need to check the official website - rskmp.in. for all the updates by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).
Candidates will receive more updates on MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2022 via the official website - rskmp.in.
Let's take a look at a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to download the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2022 from the website:
Step 1: Go to the official website - rskmp.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states MP Board Class 5, Class 8 Result 2022 available on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: Provide your Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in.
Step 4: Your MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result from the website.
Step 6: Take a printout of the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2022.