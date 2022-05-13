PSEB Class 10th Term 1 Result 2022 Expected to be Declared Soon by Punjab Board

PSEB 10th result 2022 expected soon on pseb.nic.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare PSEB Class 10 Term 1 result 2022 soon. However, exact date for declaration of result is yet to be announced by the board.
As per a report by Careers360, the result for Term 1 exam will be released in May while, Term 2 results will be announced in June 2022.
Punjab Board class 10 Term 1 exams were held between 13 to 18 December 2021, which was followed by Term 2 exams 29 April to 19 May 2022.
Visit the official website of the Punjab Board: pseb.ac.in
Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter the exam details and login
Your PSEB Class 10th Term 1 result will appear on the screen
Check your result and save it for future reference
Candidates who don't have access to internet facilities can also check their PSEB Class 10 Term 1 result through SMS service. To get PSEB result through SMS, type PB10 <Roll No>, and send it to 5676750, the report added.
