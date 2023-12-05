BSEB Exam Date Sheet 2024: Bihar Board 10th & 12th Schedule Out

BSEB 2024 datesheet
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is an educational body in the Indian state of Bihar. It was established to regulate and conduct secondary and senior secondary examinations in the state, the board plays a crucial role in shaping the academic landscape. It is responsible for designing syllabi, prescribing textbooks, and conducting examinations for Classes 10th and 12th students in affiliated schools. BSEB is also responsible for the evaluation and declaration of results, ensuring a fair and standardized assessment process.
The BSEB Matric exam will be held from February 15 to February 23, 2024, and the BSEB Inter exam will be conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024. Bihar School Examination Board released the final Bihar Board 10th and12th Exam Time Table 2024 on December 4, 2023.
The chairman of BSEB, Anand Kishore announced the 12th, 10th Time Table 2024 along with the BSEB annual calendar. The Intermediate Practical Examination will take place from January 10 to January 20, 2024. Internal Assessment and the Practical Examination for Annual Secondary Examination, 2024, will take place from January 18 to January 20, 2024. The BSEB Matric and Intermediate Annual Examination has been scheduled in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second from 02:00 pm to 5:15 pm.
The students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Bihar Board Exam Date 2024 Class 10 and Bihar Board Exam Date 2024 Class 12:
• Go to the official website of Bihar School Examination Board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
• Click on the 'Student Section'
• Navigate to 'Examination Schedule' available under the Matric/Intermediate tab
• Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2024/ Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2024 will appear on your screen
• Download the Inter/ Matric Routine 2024 and save it for future references
Students can also access the Bihar Board 10th 12th Exam Date 2024 Time Table PDF on the official Twitter handle of the board at officialbseb. The students are also advised to carefully go through all the details mentioned on the BSEB Class 10th and 12th timetable. Below are details that are mentioned on the BSEB Class 10th and 12th Exam timetable 2024 pdf:
• Name of the exam conducting body
• Name of the examination
• Year of the Examination
• Subject Details
• Exam date, day, and Timing
• Practical Exam Dates
|Exam date
|1st Sitting (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
|2nd Sitting (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
|February 15, 2024
|Mother Tongue (Hindi/ Urdu/ Bangla/ Maithili)
|Mother Tongue (Hindi/ Urdu/ Bangla/ Maithili)
|February 16, 2024
|Mathematics
|Mathematics
|February 17, 2024
|Second Indian Language (For Hindi Speaking candidates – Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian/ Bhojpuri) (For Non-Hindi Speaking Candidates – Only Hindi)
|Second Indian Language (For Hindi Speaking candidates – Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian/ Bhojpuri) (For Non-Hindi Speaking Candidates – Only Hindi)
|February 19, 2024
|Social Science
|Social Science
|February 20, 2024
|Science
|Science
|February 21, 2024
|English (General)
|English (General)
|February 22, 2024
|Elective Subjects (Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts)
|Elective Subjects (Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts)
|February 23, 2024
|Vocational Elective (Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics and Hardware, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, ITI)
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|February 1, 2024
|Political Science
|1:45 pm to 5:00 pm
|February 2, 2024
|Mathematics
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 2, 2024
|Geography
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 3, 2024
|English
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 4, 2024
|History
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 5, 2024
|Hindi
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 6, 2024
|Economics
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 8, 2024
|Psychology
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 9, 2024
|Compulsory Subject Group-2 Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 9, 2024
|Philosophy
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 10, 2024
|NRB(old Pattern)
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 11, 2024
|Music
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 11, 2024
|M.B Alt.Eng., M.B. Urdu, M.B. Maithili (old pattern)
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 11, 2024
|Sociology
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 12, 2024
|Yoga & Physical Education, Computer Science, Multi- Media & Web Technology
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 12, 2024
|Home Science
|1:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm
|February 13, 2024
|Additional Subject: Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|February 1, 2024
|Physics
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 2, 2024
|Mathematics
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 3, 2024
|Chemistry
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 4, 2024
|English
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 5, 2024
|Biology
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 6, 2024
|Hindi
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 8, 2024
|Agriculture
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 9, 2024
|Compulsory Subject Group-2 Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 10, 2024
|NRB (Old pattern)
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 11, 2024
|M.B Alt.Eng., M.B. Urdu, M.B. Maithili (old pattern)
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 12, 2024
|Computer Science, Multi-Media, and Web. Tech.
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|February 13, 2024
|Additional Subject: Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
