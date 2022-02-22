Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 To Be Announced Soon by UPMSP

Image used for representational purposes.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the UP 10th and 12th Board Exam 2022 date sheet soon.
Students appearing for the examination can access all the details about the Board Exam timetable on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
According to the latest information, the UP Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 are likely to begin in April, i.e., the exams are expected to be conducted after the 2022 UP elections.
Reports by the local media have indicated the tentative timelines for the UP Board Exams. However, there is no official announcement regarding the date sheet as of yet.
According to the reports by the local media, the UPMSP has instructed schools to hold the pre-board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in mid-March.
If this is the case, the schools will have to finish the exams by the end of March 2022.
The reports also indicate that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Secondary and Senior Secondary Examinations might take place in the months of April and May 2022.
The UPMSP is yet to officially confirm this by providing the UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 on its official website upmsp.edu.in.
The UPMSP may ask students to be fully vaccinated before attending the exams. The UP Board Date Sheet 2022 will also have detailed guidelines about the exam, such as the venue, exam timings, and more.
Students need to keep checking the official website to stay updated.
(With inputs from Times Now News.)
