UP Board UPMSP Classes 10, 12 Results to be Announced Soon: Report

UP Board Result: UPMSP Class 10th and 12th result can be check on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has not yet declared the result of classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021. However, UP board is expected to declare the result by 31 July, reported Hindustan Times.
Students who were enrolled to appear for UP board class 10 or 12 exam can check their result at UPMSP's official websites: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
This year around 56.03 lakh students registered for UP board classes 10 and 12 board exams. Out of which 29.94 lakh registered for Class 12 exams, and 26.09 registered for class 10 board exam.
Visit UP board's official website: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10/12 result link
Login using you registration number and other details
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
This year, Uttar Pradesh Government decided to cancel board exams of classes 10 and 12 in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative criteria devised by UP board.
For class 10, the result will be evaluated on the basis of Class 9 result and class 10 pre-board exam. 50 percent of weightage will be given to class 9 result and the remaining 50 percent to class 10 pre-board marks.
Whereas, for class 12, the result will be evaluated on the basis of class 10 board result, class 11 final marks, and class 12 pre-board marks. 50 percent of the weightage will be given to class 10 board result, 40 percent to class 11 marks, and the remaining 10 percent to class 12 pre-board exams.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
