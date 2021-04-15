UP Board Exams Postponed Amid Surge in COVID Cases

UP Board exam postponed amid risingcovid-19 cases. Image used for representation purpose.
Amid surge in daily COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Thursday, 15 April, decided to postpone the UP board exams. The decision comes a day after the central government cancelled CBSE exams for Class 10, and postponed the Class 12 exams.
The new dates of UP board exams have not been decided yet. As per official information, new exams dates will be considered in May. Till then, all school and colleges are directed to remain shut till 15 May.
This is the second time the UP government has postponed the state board exams. Earlier, it was postponed due to UP panchayat elections. The exams were to begin from 8 May, as per the revised schedule.
“Unfortunately there are about 19 officers associated with the board examinations, 17 of them are infected and they are all in hospitals. Additional Chief Secretary, three Special Secretaries, Joint Secretary, Director, and all the five Deputy Directors are infected,” said UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as quoted by News18.
After CBSE's decision, many other boards are reviewing chances to cancel their board exams, which includes ICSE.
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest-single spike of 20,510 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
A report by Union Health Ministry on Thursday stated that India recorded a total of 2,00,739 new COVID cases in last 24 hours.
