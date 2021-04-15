UP Board Exams Postponed Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Amid surge in daily COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Thursday, 15 April, decided to postpone the UP board exams. The decision comes a day after the central government cancelled CBSE exams for Class 10, and postponed the Class 12 exams.

The new dates of UP board exams have not been decided yet. As per official information, new exams dates will be considered in May. Till then, all school and colleges are directed to remain shut till 15 May.

This is the second time the UP government has postponed the state board exams. Earlier, it was postponed due to UP panchayat elections. The exams were to begin from 8 May, as per the revised schedule.