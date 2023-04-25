UP Board 12th Result 2023 Declared, How to Check Inter Scores - upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 12th class result on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who appeared in the UP Board Class 12 Examination 2023 can download and check their results, scorecard, and the toppers' list by following the steps mentioned below.

This year, the UP Board 12th Exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 16 February to 4 March 2023. A total of 27,69,258 candidates had registered for the exam, among which 2,22,618 students missed the exam and were marked as absent.

To qualify the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2023, candidates must score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail to score will have to appear in the UP Board 12th Compartment Exam, the dates of which will be notified later.