UP Board 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check Marks by Roll Numbers & Names; Details

UP Board Matric Result Out: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 10th Result 2023 today on 25 April on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who appeared in the Class 10 examination this year can download and check their results and scorecard by following the steps mentioned below.
Apart from the 10th results, UPMSP has also released the UP Board 10th Topper list on the aforementioned website. Priyanshi Soni tops class 10 exam with 98.33%. This year, approximately 31,16,487 candidates registered for the Class 10 examination. However, 2,08,953 candidates did not participate in the exam and were marked absent.
This year, UP Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 started from 16 February and ended on 3 March 2023.
Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link for UP Board Class 10 Result 2023
A login page will appear on the screen
Enter the required login details
Hit the submit option
Your result will show up on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference
