UP Board Results 2023 Time: UPMSP To Release 10th, 12th Result & Scorecard Today

UP Board 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Today on 25 April 2023. Check details here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10, 12 result today on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.
According to official sources, the UPMSP will declare the class 10 (matric) and class 12 (intermediate) results 2023 at 1:30 pm today through a press conference from the secondary Education Council Headquarters, Pryagraj.
Once the result is out, candidates can check the topper list, pass percentage, and scorecards by following the below mentioned steps. To check the UPMSP UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2023, candidates would require their personal login credentials like roll number.
As per the concerned authorities, each candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to qualify the class 10 and 12 examination. Those candidates who will fail to do so will have to appear in the compartment exams, the dates of which will be notified separately.
This year, UP Board class 10th exams were conducted from 16 February till 3 March and the class 12th exams were held from 16 February till 4 March.
Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
On the appeared homepage, visit the direct Results 2023 link.
Now click on the Class 10 or Class 12 link.
A login page will appear.
Enter login details.
Hit submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
