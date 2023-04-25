UP Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to Check Intermediate Scores; Websites

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UP Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to Check Intermediate Scores; Websites

UP Board 12th Result 2023 out: Know the list of websites to check the intermediate scores of candidates.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

UP Board Class 12th result declared on the official website. Direct link and steps to download here.

(Photo: iStock)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 12th class result on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who appeared in the UP Board Class 12 Examination 2023 can download and check their results, scorecard, and the toppers' list by following the steps mentioned below.

This year, the UP Board 12th Exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 16 February to 4 March 2023. A total of 27,69,258 candidates had registered for the exam, among which 2,22,618 students missed the exam and were marked as absent.

To qualify the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2023, candidates must score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail to score will have to appear in the UP Board 12th Compartment Exam, the dates of which will be notified later.

UP Board 12th (Inter) Result 2023 Declared: How To Download & Check Scorecard?

  • Go to the official website - upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in 

  • On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link for UP Board Class 12 Result 2023

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Enter the required login details

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your result will show up on the screen

  • Check the result carefully

  • Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference

