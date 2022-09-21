ADVERTISEMENT

23-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide in UP's Allahabad University Hostel

The police said, however, that the victim was not a student of the university and was living there 'illegally'.

i

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

A 23-year-old student died by suicide at the hostel of Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday, 20 September.

The university, however, said that the victim, identified as Ashutosh Tiwari, was not its student.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Meena also confirmed that the student was not enrolled at the Allahabad University and was actually enrolled at the Kulbhaskar Ashram Degree College, he was reportedly living in the hostel room of the former "illegally".

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

This incident comes amid ongoing protests by students of Allahabad University over the hike in fees for various courses in the 2022-23 academic year.
On Monday, agitating students had clashed with the police, and a student leader, named Adarsh Singh Badhuria, also tried to immolate himself using kerosene.

However, there is no proof yet that Tuesday's incident is related to the fee hike.

Topics:  Suicide   Allahabad University 

