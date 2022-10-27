UGC NET Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon: Check Websites; Latest Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles results soon. Candidates can download the result from the official websites, once declared. The websites that candidates should visit to check the UGC NET Result 2022, once declared are ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The official website contains all the latest updates from the NTA so candidates can go through them to stay informed.

