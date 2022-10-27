UGC NET Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon: Check Websites; Latest Details Here

UGC NET Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon by NTA.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles results soon. Candidates can download the result from the official websites, once declared. The websites that candidates should visit to check the UGC NET Result 2022, once declared are ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The official website contains all the latest updates from the NTA so candidates can go through them to stay informed.
The NTA will announce the UGC NET Result 2022 date soon on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who want to check their respective results must stay alert. They are requested to go through all the latest announcements on the website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reveal all the important details soon for the students who want to know.
According to the official details, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will review the feedback sent by candidates against the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2022.
Candidates can check and download the UGC NET Result, once released, by entering their login details on the website. They must keep their application number handy while checking the result on the official website.
It is important to note that candidates cannot raise objections against the final answer key. The result that will be released by the NTA is going to be final.
Here are the steps candidates should follow to download the UGC NET Result 2022 online:
Visit the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in
Click on the UGC NET Result link available on the home page
Enter the required details such as the application number and date of birth in the provided space
The result will be displayed on your screen
Download the UGC NET Result from the website to take a look at your score
Save a copy of the result on your device
