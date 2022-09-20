UPSC NDA, NA II Result 2022 Declared How To Check – Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA NA II Result 2022 has been declared now, here are the steps to download from the direct link.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the National Defence Academy (NDA) Naval Academy (NA) 2 Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA, NA II Written Exam 2022 can now check their results from the official website – upsc.gov.in.
Candidates must remember that the UPSC NDA and NA Exam 2 was held by the concerned authorities on Sunday, 4 September 2022. The result has been announced by UPSC now and candidates can check their scores by following the steps mentioned below.
Go to the official website (upsc.gov.in)
On the home page, go to the 'What's New' section and search for the direct result link
Click on the direct result link that reads "National Defence Academy and Naval Academy II Written Exam Result 2022"
Once you click on the link, a PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen
Click on the PDF file and search for the roll numbers of all the successful candidates
Check your result by searching for your roll number from the result list
Download and save a copy of the results for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)