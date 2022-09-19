AP TET Results 2022 Today: Check Website; How To Download Manabadi TET Result AP

AP TET Results 2022 is likely to release today, 19 September.
(Photo: iStock)
The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is expected to officially declare the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) result today, Monday, 19 September. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the AP TET Results 2022 once they are officially released. The results will be declared on the official website –aptet.apcfss.in – for all the candidates. Everyone must check the details on the AP TET Results 2022 Manabadi carefully after downloading them.
Candidates must keep a close eye on the official website to know if the AP TET Results 2022 will be released today, Monday, 19 September. All the latest details are available on aptet.apcfss.in so the interested candidates can take a look at them. They should keep checking the website if they want to know their scores on the eligibility test.
The AP TET Results 2022 can be downloaded from two websites once they are officially released by the department. The websites that the candidates should visit to download the Manabadi TET Results 2022 AP are as follows:
aptet.apcfss.in
manabadi.co.in
Candidates have to log in to their accounts to download their respective AP TET Results. They must keep their login details handy while downloading the result from the aforementioned website.
Before the results are declared, one can go through the AP TET final answer key 2022 that is already available on the website to calculate their probable scores.
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the AP TET Results 2022 Manabadi:
Visit either of the official websites – aptet.apcfss.in or manabadi.co.in.
Click on the AP TET Results 2022 link available on the homepage.
Provide your login details and tap on submit.
The AP TET Results 2022 Manabadi will appear on your screen.
Check the scores on the result carefully before downloading it.
Download the result from the website to take a better look.
Save a copy of the AP TET Result for future reference.
