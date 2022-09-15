UPSC IES Recruitment 2023: Apply For 328 Posts, Eligibility Criteria & Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the candidates about the latest recruitment drive for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in or www.upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 327 vacant posts. The candidates can start applying for the UPSC recruitment process because the application window opened yesterday, 14 September 2022 and will close on 4 October 2022, 6 PM.

The students who will be eligible for appearing in the exam will get an e-admission certificate 3 weeks before the exam. Now have a look at the important dates, vacancy details and eligibility criteria for the recruitment drive.