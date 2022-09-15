UPSC IES Recruitment 2023: Apply For 328 Posts, Eligibility Criteria & Details
Candidates can apply for UPSC IES recruitment drive till 4 October, exams will be held in February 2023
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the candidates about the latest recruitment drive for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in or www.upsconline.nic.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 327 vacant posts. The candidates can start applying for the UPSC recruitment process because the application window opened yesterday, 14 September 2022 and will close on 4 October 2022, 6 PM.
The students who will be eligible for appearing in the exam will get an e-admission certificate 3 weeks before the exam. Now have a look at the important dates, vacancy details and eligibility criteria for the recruitment drive.
UPSC IES Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Application window opening- 14 September 2022
Last date to apply- 4 October 2022, 6 PM
Last date for paying the application fee- 3 October 2022, 11:59 PM
Withdrawal of application form- 12 to 18 October 2022
Exam Date- 19 February 2023
UPSC IES Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
The candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of 200 while the candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories will have to pay no application fee. The candidates can pay the fees only through the online payment mode.
UPSC IES Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
The interested candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 30 years as on 1 January 2023 if they want to apply for the recruitment drive. The age Relaxation will be given as per the Rules of the Government.
As per the notification, the candidate must be a graduate in Engineering/ B.E. or B.Tech from a recognized college or university.
UPSC IES Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
The Selection Process of UPSC IES 2023 includes:
Prelims Written Exam (500 Marks)
Mains Written Exam (600 Marks)
Interview (200 Marks)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
How to Apply For UPSC IES Recruitment 2023?
Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in or www.upsconline.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Online' Link
Fill in the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Get a printout of the application fee for future use.
