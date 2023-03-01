UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip Out; Exam Date and Admit Card Details

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation slip can be downloaded from the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip on Tuesday, 28 February 2023. It is important to note that candidates can check and download the phase-3 exam city intimation slip from the official website. The website that aspirants should visit to download the slip is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is the site that contains all the latest details and announcements about the entrance exam. Candidates should keep a close eye on it.
Candidates must note that the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip is released recently so they should download it soon from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. After downloading the exam city intimation slip, one must go through the details mentioned on it properly. You can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) in case of any problems.
As per the latest official details available online, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card.
The latest details on the official schedule state that the UGC NET December phase-3 exam will be formally held from 3 March 2023 to 6 March 2023. Candidates should stay alert to know the admit card release date and time.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip online:
Visit the website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states UGC NET December phase-3 exam city slip on the homepage.
Enter your login details such as registration number, date of birth, and security codes in the provided space.
The exam city intimation slip will display on your screen.
Go through the details mentioned on the slip carefully and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the exam city slip for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)