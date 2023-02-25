UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 for December Exam Out: Check Latest Details Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially released the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 for the December exam. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the Phase 2 examination are advised to download the admit card as soon as possible. It is important to note that the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 is available on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. One should go to the official website and check all the latest details about the UGC NET exam.

