UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download Here

National Testing Agency or NTA has released the admit cards for the UGC NET exams to be held during the December session. The exam city information slip for the exam was issued a few days ago and soon after the admit cards have been uploaded on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.

UGC NET December 2022 exam is scheduled for 21 February to 10 March 2023. For the exam city slip, UGC said, "The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”.