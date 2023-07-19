UGC NET 2023 Results to Be Declared Soon: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

UGC NET 2023 results will be released soon on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to release the UGC NET 2023 results soon on the official website for candidates who are patiently waiting to check their scores. It is important to note that the UGC NET result will be declared on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in for candidates to check and download it. Interested candidates should know that the entrance exam results will be declared on the official website only for everyone to download their scorecards.
Candidates should keep their login credentials ready before downloading the UGC NET 2023 results from the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam-conducting body, NTA has not announced the UGC NET result date and time yet. To know about the results, you have to keep an eye on the website for all the latest announcements by the exam-conducting body.
The UGC NET provisional answer keys are formally declared on the official website for interested candidates. You can download the provisional key from the website to take a look at the details if you haven't already.
As per the official details, the UGC NET June 2023 exam was formally conducted in two phases. The UGC NET Phase 1 examination took place from 13 June to 17 June, for all candidates.
Approximately, 6,39,069 candidates appeared for the entrance examination on the mentioned dates. They can calculate their probable scores by taking a look at the provisional key.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the UGC NET 2023 result online, once released:
Visit the official site of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states UGC NET June 2023 Result on the homepage.
The UGC NET June PDF file will display on the screen.
Check the roll numbers of the qualified candidates on the PDF file.
Download the PDF file from the website and take a printout for future use.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)