TN +2 Arrear Result 2023: TN Board 12th Supply Result To Be Out Soon

Check the date, time, website, and steps to download TN Board 12th Supply Result at tnresults.nic.in

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
The TN State Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the Tamil Nadu +2 Attempt Result 2023. As per the media reports, the results are most likely to be announced by this week. Students will be able to check the TN 12th Arrear Result 2023 (HSE+2) on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

The supplementary examinations were an opportunity for students who were unable to clear certain subjects in their initial attempt to improve their scores. The TN 12th Arrear Result serves as a reminder of the importance of perseverance and hard work.

The TN +2 supply exam was held between 19 to 26 June 2023 and students are eagerly waiting for their scores. The results of the supplementary exams impacts the college admissions and career choices of the students.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the TN 12th supply exam 2023 for students who were unable to clear certain subjects in their initial attempt at the 12th board exams. The cut off marks for the exams have not been announced yet.

How To Download TN +2 Arrear Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at http://www.tnresults.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on “Results” or “Examination Results” on the webpage.

  • Enter your registration or roll number and submit.

  • The TN Board 12th Supply Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  • You can save, download or take a print out of the result.

Topics:  TN +2 Result 

