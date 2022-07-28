UGC NET Exam 2022 To Be Held in August: Date, Time, and Other Details Here

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be held in August, check all the details here.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the examination date for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted from 12 August to 14 August 2022. The UGC NET exam for the July session has already been conducted from 08 July to 12 July 2022. The UGC-NET exam in August will also be a computer-based test (CBT), and will be held in an online mode.
According to the NTA's official notification, “The dates for the conduct of Examination for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles have now been finalized.” The registration for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 had begun on 30 April 2022. The last date to apply was 20 May 2022.
The admit card for candidates who are going to appear in the UGC-NET exam 2022, August is expected to be released soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The admit card will be released through an online mode only. The UGC-NET exam admit cards are generally issued few days before the examination date. Candidates should therefore keep visiting the official website regularly to get the latest updates about the UGC-NET Admit Card 2022.
Candidates should remember that the UGC-NET exam is usually conducted twice in a year in the month of June and December. Last year the UGC-NET December Session 2021 was not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the exam was merged with the UGC-NET June 2022 (UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles). The June session of the exam has been already completed and now the exam will be conducted in August 2022.
Online Registration and Submission of Application Form: 30 April 2022 to 20 May 2022
Last Date for Examination Fee Submission: 20 May 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)
Exam Dates: 12, 13, 14 August 2022
Timing of Examination: First Shift (09:00 am to 12:00 pm) Second shift (03:00 pm to 06:00 pm)
Mode of Examination: Online CBT (computer-based test)
Examination Pattern: Two papers (Paper I & Paper II) including MCQ & objective type questions. The total marks for Paper I is 100 and the Paper 2 has 200 marks.
Examination Scheme: Two marks for each right answer, no marks for unattempted questions, and no negative marking for wrong answers.
For complete details, please visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
