UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Declared for Exams up to 30 August; How To Download Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET admit card 2024 online for concerned candidates. Those who are appearing for the examination on 27, 28, 29, and 30 August, can download their hall tickets via the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Concerned students were patiently waiting for the hall tickets to be declared so they could check the details. Make sure to review the exam date, time, and other details carefully.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the UGC NET admit card 2024. You can check the latest announcements by the agency on the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. You should stay updated if you want to appear for the exam on time.