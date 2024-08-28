CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 To Be Released Soon; Steps To Download Scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CSIR-UGC joint National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2024) in July 2024. The result of the entrance exam is expected to be announced soon. Those who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the NTA - csirnet.nta.ac.in to check CSIR NET 2024 result and download scorecards.

Candidates who have any objection on the provisional answer key can submit it online at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The process is available from 11 August 2024, along with a payment of Rs 200 for each objection. The NTA will verify the objections and revise the final answer key if found correct.