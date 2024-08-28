CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 To Be Released Soon; Steps To Download Scorecards

advertisement
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CSIR-UGC joint National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2024) in July 2024. The result of the entrance exam is expected to be announced soon. Those who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the NTA - csirnet.nta.ac.in to check CSIR NET 2024 result and download scorecards.
Candidates who have any objection on the provisional answer key can submit it online at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The process is available from 11 August 2024, along with a payment of Rs 200 for each objection. The NTA will verify the objections and revise the final answer key if found correct.
The CSIR NET 2024 exam was conducted on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024. It was held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 2,25,335 candidates appeared for the exam at 348 centres across 187 cities in the country.
If a question is wrong, marks will be awarded only to those candidates who attempted the question. If more than one option is found correct, marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted any one of the correct options. However, in Part C of Mathematical Sciences, each question may have "one" or "more" correct options. For more than one answer, marks will be awarded only to those candidates who identify "all" the correct options.
