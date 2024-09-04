IIT JAM 2025 Registrations Open: How to Apply; Check the Last Date and Details

IIT JAM 2025 Registrations: The registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 has just begun. Students who are planning to apply for the exam have been given the last date of 11 October 2024, to apply on the official website - jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The JAM 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 2 February 2025. Concerned candidates are requested to complete the application process soon. According to the latest official details, the IIT JAM 2025 registrations will take place online only.
All the important dates and details regarding the IIT JAM 2025 are mentioned on the website. You must check the updates online before completing the IIT JAM 2025 registration. Make sure to follow the announcements on the website - jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
IIT JAM 2025 Registrations: Important Details
Those who have completed their qualifying degrees in 2025 are also eligible to apply. Candidates who will get JAM 2025 scores will be able to fill more than 2,300 seats in various postgraduate programmes.
The institutions that accept the JAM 2025 scores include the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), IISER Pune and Bhopal, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET).
The admissions will be done through the Common Counselling Portal (CCMN).
According to the information, the application fee varies based on the category, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.
For women, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 900 for one test paper, and Rs 1,250 for two test papers. For other categories, the application fee is Rs 1,800 for one paper, and Rs 2,500 for two test papers.
Candidates can also pay an additional fee of Rs 300 for changes to the examination city, test papers, category, or gender.
Candidates should submit only one application form through the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in to avoid disqualification.
IIT JAM 2025 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the IIT JAM 2025 registration online:
Go to the official website - jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
Tap on the registration link available on the homepage.
Enter your personal details to register.
Pay the application fee online.
Check all the details and submit your form.
Download and save a copy for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)