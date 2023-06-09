UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip for Phase 1 Declared; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally declared the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test exam city intimation slip 2023 for Phase 1 examinations recently. Candidates preparing to appear for the examination are requested to download the UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip for Phase 1 from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Everyone should download the exam city slip on time and check the details carefully. It is important for concerned candidates to stay updated with the exam details.

The UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip for Phase 1 was declared on Thursday, 8 June, for concerned candidates. The link is activated on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in for all those candidates who have not downloaded the exam city slip yet. The UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I exam will take place soon, according to the official schedule.