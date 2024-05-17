TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: TS TET Admit Card Declared; How To Download and Details

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: The Telangana TET hall tickets have been released on Thursday, 16 May. Interested candidates are requested to download the TS TET hall ticket 2024 from the official website - tstet2024.aptonline.in. Candidates were patiently waiting for the TS TET admit cards to be declared and now the link is activated by the officials. You must check the details printed on it carefully before downloading to see if there are any mistakes. Check the latest announcements online.
The TS TET hall ticket 2024 is a very important document for all those candidates who are preparing to appear for the entrance test. You must enter the login details and download your admit card from tstet2024.aptonline.in soon. Keep a close eye on the website for all the latest details about the TET exam to avoid any confusion.
If any candidate is facing problems while downloading the TS TET admit card, he or she can contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad till 3 June, between 10:30 am to 5 pm. You can collect your hall ticket in person.
TS TET 2024 Exam: Important Updates
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the TS TET 2024 exam is set to be conducted from 20 May to 6 June, for all registered candidates. Remember the exam dates and appear for them on time.
No candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without the hall ticket. make sure to download it from the website before the TET exam starts. You must report any problem to the officials on time.
Concerned candidates can download their respective TET hall tickets after entering the journal number and date of birth.
One must keep their hall ticket safely and remember to carry it to the examination hall. You can download your admit card from two websites - schooledu.telangana.gov.in and stet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
Check the exam dates, timings, personal details, and other information printed on the hall ticket carefully.
TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket: How To Download
Read the step-by-step process you should follow while downloading the TS TET 2024 hall ticket online:
Browse through any of the websites - schooledu.telangana.gov.in or stet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
Tap on the active link "TS TET Hall Ticket 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the required details such as journal number, date of birth, password, etc.
Your TS TET admit card will open on a new page.
Download the hall ticket and check the details carefully.
