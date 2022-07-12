TS POLYCET 2022: Result To Be Out Soon on polycetts.nic.in; How To Check

The result of TS POLYCET (Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) 2022 is expected to be released soon by the Telangana SBTET (State Board of Technical Education and Training). Candidates who have participated in the TS POLYCET 2022 exam can download their results from the official website, polycetts.nic.in by submitting their details like roll number, date of birth, etc.

The TS POLYCET 2022 result was expected to be out 12 days after the date of examination, however, looks like the candidates have to wait for some more time. Immediately after the result is declared, the notification for counseling process will be published for the successful candidates.