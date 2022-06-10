AP POLYCET Results 2022 Expected Today: Check the Official Website; Details Here

AP POLYCET Results 2022 is likely to be announced today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) Result 2022 is most likely to be released today, on Friday, 10 June 2022.
According to the latest updates from Manabadi, AP POLYCET Result 2022 is expected to be announced today and candidates can check their scores on the official website once the results are officially declared for everybody. Apart from checking the AP POLYCET 2022 scores, they can also download the result from the website.
The website that the candidates need to visit to download the AP POLYCET Result 2022 is polycetap.nic.in. It is important to note that the AP POLYCET Result 2022 will also be available on manabadi.com. The candidates who had appeared for the entrance test and want to check the scores can visit either of the mentioned websites for all the latest details.
Students should check the official websites – polycetap.nic.in. or manabadi.com – at 2 pm on Friday, 10 June 2022, to see if the results are announced.
Once the results are officially declared, candidates will need their AP POLYCET hall tickets to check the scores. They should keep the admit card handy so as to check the results once they're out.
Candidates will not be able to access the results without the AP POLYCET admit card.
Candidates who want to check the AP POLYCET Result 2022 need to follow a few simple steps:
Go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test – polycetap.nic.in. or manabadi.com.
Click on the link that states AP POLYCET 2022 Results on the homepage.
Enter the required login credentials after verifying the information on the AP POLYCET admit card.
The AP POLYCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details on the result and tap on download.
Take a printout of the same as proof for future reference.
