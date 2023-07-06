TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Date, Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Details

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 date is stated here for interested candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is getting ready to announce the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 very soon for concerned candidates. The latest details available online suggest that the TS Inter Supplementary results will be announced by 7 July or 8 July. It is important to note that the Telangana 1st, 2nd year supplementary examination results will be declared on the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. One must keep a close eye on the site to know the updates.
The TS Inter Supply Result 2023 expected date is officially confirmed by the board officials. To know the latest details about the Telangana 1st, 2nd year supplementary results, you have to keep checking the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Concerned candidates are advised to stay alert because the latest reports suggest that the supply results will be announced this week.
Once the TS Inter Supply results for 1st and 2nd year candidates are released on the websites, everyone will be notified about it via an official notification. Therefore, concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the site and update it at regular intervals.
As per the latest official details, around 1.50 lakh candidates appeared for the TS Inter 1st year examination 2023 and approximately 1.20 lakh candidates sat for the TS Inter 2nd year exams.
You have to keep a close eye on the official website to know the result time and other important updates. The exam-conducting body will announce the details online.
Let's take a look at the simple process all candidates should follow to download the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year:
Go to the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supply Result 2023 on the homepage.
Provide your details and tap on submit.
The Manabadi Inter Supply result will display on your device.
Download the result for future use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)