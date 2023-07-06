TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Date, Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Details

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is getting ready to announce the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 very soon for concerned candidates. The latest details available online suggest that the TS Inter Supplementary results will be announced by 7 July or 8 July. It is important to note that the Telangana 1st, 2nd year supplementary examination results will be declared on the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. One must keep a close eye on the site to know the updates.

