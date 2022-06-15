Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd Years To Be Out Today: Check Website

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is most likely to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 on its website today. According to the latest media reports, the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be out today, Wednesday, 15 June 2022. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the results.

Once the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 are announced, candidates can download the results from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. It is important for all students who had appeared for the exam to keep a close watch on the mentioned website so that they know the exact time and date of release of the Telangana Intermediate results 2022.