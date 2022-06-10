BITSAT 2022 Exam Registration Deadline Extended: Here's How To Apply
The BITSAT 2022 application form can be filled out online on the official website – bitsadmission.com.
The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022. Eligible candidates willing to apply for BITSAT 2022, now have to fill out their application forms by Sunday, 12 June 2022.
"The deadline for receiving online applications for BITSAT-2022 along with fee payment is now extended till June 12, 2022," Earlier, the last date to apply online was on Friday, 10 June 2022.
Exam Dates: BITSAT 2022 is scheduled to be held in two sessions. Session 1 of the BITSAT exam will be held from 2 July to 9 July 2022, which will be followed by Session 2 from 3 August to 7 August 2022.
Follow the steps mentioned below to fill out the online application form for BITSAT 2022.
BITSAT 2022: How To Apply Online?
Visit the official website of BITSAT – bitsadmission.com.
Click on 'Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022.'
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Read the instructions carefully and click on 'Allow Me to Apply Online.'
Click on 'New Registration.'
Enter your personal details and proceed.
Log in using your registered credentials and fill out the online application form.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.
BITSAT 2022: Application Fees
Here are the application fees for students appearing for the exams held at the India and Nepal centres.
Male
Only 1st Session: Rs 3,400
Both 1st and 2nd Session: Rs 5,400
Female
Only 1st Session: Rs 2,900
Both 1st and 2nd Session: Rs 4,400
Check this space regularly for further updates about BITSAT 2022 and other exams.
