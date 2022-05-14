CGBSE 10th Result 2022 Announced: Check Official Website - cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022 for the students. Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 Exam 2022 were eagerly waiting for the board to declare the result officially. Now, the CGBSE has finally released the Class 10 Result 2022 for the candidates to check their scores. The results are available on the official website so the candidates can check their scores.