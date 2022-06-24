TS Intermediate Results 2022: Manabadi 1st, 2nd-Year Result Date on Website

TS Intermediate1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 date will be announced soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to officially announce the TS 1st, 2nd-Year Inter Results 2022 date very soon. As per the latest updates available, the Manabadi TS Intermediate Results 2022 are likely to be released soon as the AP Inter Results have already been declared. The TS Inter 1st, 2nd-Year Result 2022 will be available for download once the TSBIE declares it on the site for the candidates.
Candidates can check all the latest details on the Manabadi TS Inter Results 2022 for 1st, 2nd Year on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Once the results are released on the mentioned website, candidates can download their respective TS Inter 1st, 2nd-Year Result 2022 by logging into their registered accounts on the official website.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, has not made any official announcements confirming the result release date and time, so there is no exact information as of yet.
Candidates can access all the latest information on the TS Intermediate Result 2022 via two websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. and manabadi.co.in. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will update the notification about the result release date on the mentioned websites.
Students who are waiting to view the result should note that the TS 1st, 2nd-Year Inter Results 2022 date is informed a day prior to the release date by the board.
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates need to follow to check the Manabadi TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd-Year Results 2022 online:
Visit the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. or manabadi.co.in.
Click on the TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd-Year Results 2022 link on the homepage.
Enter the required login details correctly.
The Manabadi Intermediate Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)