Telangana Class 12 Exam Date 2022: TSBIE Announces New Exam Dates, Check Here
Telangana Class 12 Exam Date 2022: Examination to begin on 22 April 2022.
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has decided to revise the TS Class 12 board examination dates as the initial dates were clashing with JEE Mains 2022 dates.
The revised schedule of Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE 2022 has been released by the TSBIE on Wednesday, 2 March.
The Telangana State Inter Exams 2022 is now scheduled to begin on 22 April 2022.
National Testing Agency, NTA had announced JEE Mains 2022 dates on 1 March 2022. The April session is set to be conducted from 16 April to 21 April 2022.
TS Class 12 Board examination 2022 were also scheduled to begin from 20 April 2022, initially. However, TSBIE decided to revise the schedule to avoid the clash between dates.
The date clash between these two exams created chaos among the students and left them in a fix.
As per data, more than 50,000 students from Telangana appear for the JEE Mains examination every year.
Therefore, TSBIE had to make a decision and revise the schedule to help the students out.
Telangana Class 12 Exam Date 2022: Revised Exam Dates and Time
According to the Telangana State Class 12 Board Examination 2022 revised schedule, the first-year exams will start with Second Language Paper-I on 22 April 2022.
The second-year exams will begin with Second Language Paper-II on 23 April 2022.
The revised schedule states that the examinations will end on 12 May. The timings of the examinations are set from 9:00 am to noon for all the theory subjects.
Candidates should also take note that the revised schedule is not yet published on the official website. To check the revised dates or receive any latest updates, students can reach out to their respective schools.
Students are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates regarding the examination. The revised schedule is expected to be out on the website soon.
It is also important to note that the TSBIE has not made any changes in the practical vocational courses examinations schedule.
The practical vocational courses examinations will be held as per the original timetable that is from 23 March to 8 April 2022.
If candidates need more information they can reach out to the institutions or keep an eye on the official website for updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.