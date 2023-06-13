TS EdCET 2023 Results Declared: Download From edcet.tsche.ac.in; Latest Details

The TS EdCET 2023 results are declared on the website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has formally announced the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EdCET 2023 results recently for interested candidates. All concerned candidates who were waiting to check their scores can download their respective TS EdCET result from the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in. It is important to download the results on time and go through the details mentioned on it. You can also check the website for other important updates from the exam-conducting body.
The TS EdCET 2023 results link is already activated on the official site so you can download your scorecards anytime you want. All concerned candidates are requested to go to edcet.tsche.ac.in to find the activated TS EdCET result. As of now, the results are available online only so candidates should save a copy for future use. One must stay informed.
The exam-conducting body, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, updates important details regarding the entrance exam and results on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. All the latest information from the university is available in one place.
As per the latest official details, the TS EdCET 2023 was formally conducted on 18 May, for all registered candidates. The examination was divided into three shifts for everyone.
Before announcing the TS EdCET 2023 results, the university declared the preliminary answer keys for the concerned candidates.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the TS EdCET result 2023 online today:
Go to the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the TS EdCET scorecards/results link on the homepage.
Enter the required information to log in to the result page.
Your TS EdCET result page will display on the screen.
Go through the details mentioned in the result.
Download a copy for future use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)