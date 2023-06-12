KCET 2023 Result: KEA Expected To Declare the Results on 14 June: Check Details

Since the KCET Exam 2023 came to an end, candidates have been awaiting the results. According to a report by indianexpress.com, the KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Result 2023 on 14 June. A KEA official said, "It was scheduled on Monday, 12 June. However due to some internal checking, the results will be announced on14 June.
Once released, candidates would be able to download and check the results on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.
The KCET examination is conducted for candidates who want to take admission into different professional courses including Dental, Indian systems of medicine and Homeopathy, Engineering, Architecture courses, BSc Agriculture, BSc (Sericulture, BSc (Horticulture), BSc Forestry, BSc Agri Bio Tech, BHSc (Home Science), and others. This year, KEA the entrance test for BSc Nursing for the first time.
This year, approximately 2.5 lakh candidates took part in the KCET examination that was held on 20 and 21 May 2023. The exam was held at 592 centres of the state, among which 121 centres were located in Bangalore.
Steps To Download and Check KCET Result 2023
Once released, candidates can download and check their KCET scores by following the below steps.
Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the KCET 2023 Result.
A login page will show up.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.
