Tripura Board Result: TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Out At tbse.tripura.gov.in

Check the websites and steps to download the Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th results 2023
Shivangani Singh
Education
Updated:

Tripura Board announced 10th, 12th results 2023

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Out: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE has declared the TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 today, 5 June, around 12 noon.

Now that the results are out, students who appeared in the 10th, and 12th board exams can check and download their results from the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

The Tripura board conducted the 10th Exams from 16 March to 18 April 2023 while class 12 exams were held from 15 March to 19 April 2023. This year around 43,503 students registered for Class 10 and Madrasa Alim examinations while 38,034 candidates registered for Class 12 examinations.

Follow the below-given steps to download the TBSE Tripura 10th, and 12th results 2023 after the result link is active.

How to Download Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023?

  1. Go to the website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

  2. Click on the TBSE Results 2023 link on the homepage

  3. Click on class 10 or class 12 result link

  4. Enter your roll number and other details to log in

  5. Your TBSE Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  6. Download the result and take a printout future reference

Published: 05 Jun 2023,12:15 PM IST

