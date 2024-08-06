TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 Registration Starts on 8 August; Details Here

TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to start the registration process for the final phase of TS EAMCET 2024 counselling on 8 August 2024. Students who are eligible for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 can visit the official website www.tgeapcet.nic.in to submit the application form. Make sure to read the details carefully before completing the TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 registration.

All the important dates and details about the TS EAMCET Phase 3 Counselling 2024 registration are available on the website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Interested candidates must finish the process soon if they want to be selected for the counselling round. You can contact the officials in case of any queries or visit the website for the latest announcements.