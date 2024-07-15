CLAT 2025 Registration Begins Today: Steps to Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2025 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has started the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 from today, 15 July 2024 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, by following below mentioned steps.

The last date to apply for CLAT 2025 UG and PG courses is 15 October 2024. The examination will be conducted on 1 December 2024 from 2 to 4 pm. For PwD candidates, the CLAT 2024 examination will be held from 2 to 4:40 pm on 1 December.

The CLAT 2025 is an entrance exam for candidates who wish to seek admission to the five-year integrated LLB and LLM programs at different participating national law universities across the country.