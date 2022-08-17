TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Result Today: Check lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi; details

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Result Today: Check lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi; details

Manabadi TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: The results will be declared on lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi today at 4 pm.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Updated:

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Result will be declared on 17 August 2022.

(Photo: iStock)

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022, result's date and time have been officially announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). According to the details available on the official website, the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 results will be declared today, on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, at 4 pm IST. Candidates can download the results from the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi. They will also find the result release notification on the mentioned website.

The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 result's date and time have been confirmed by the TSCHE. The official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi contain all the latest updates from the council. Candidates can download the rank cards from the website, once they are released officially on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the exams are requested to remember the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 Results date and time so that they can take a look at their scores without any delay.

Manabadi TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: Important Details

To check the Manabadi TS LAWCET and PGLCET Result 2022, one has to keep their hall tickets handy. They have to log in to their registered accounts on the website to download their respective results.

After the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 Results are declared, the TSCHE will release the TS LAWCET Counselling process schedule on the website.

They must keep a close eye on lawcet.tsche.ac.in and Manabadi to know the latest updates on the counselling schedule. Before the schedule is announced, candidates must go through their scores carefully.

It is important to note that the Manabadi TS LAWCET and PGLCET Results 2022 will be available online on the official website only. Candidates will have to download their rank cards.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results: How to Download

Here are the simple steps that the candidates should follow to download the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 Rank Cards online:

  • Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.

  • Go to the link that states TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results on the homepage.

  • Log in to your registered account by entering the required details and verifying with your admit card.

  • The Manabadi TS LAWCET, PGLCET Rank Card 2022 will appear on your screen.

  • Download the rank card from the website after checking the details.

  • Take a printout of the rank card.

Published: 17 Aug 2022,12:28 PM IST
