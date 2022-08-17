TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Result Today: Check lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi; details

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022, result's date and time have been officially announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). According to the details available on the official website, the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 results will be declared today, on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, at 4 pm IST. Candidates can download the results from the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi. They will also find the result release notification on the mentioned website.

