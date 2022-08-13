CUET Phase 4 Exam For 11,000 Candidates Postponed to 30 August

This comes amid the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, conducted by the NTA.
(Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), that was scheduled for candidates to appear in the fourth phase has been deferred to 30 August, to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre, officials said on Saturday.
Those who could not take the CUET UG exam in Phase two conducted on 4, 5 and 6 August either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in phase six which will be held from 24 to 30 August. Their Admit Cards will be released on 20 August, said National Testing Agency (NTA)
Some candidates who were scheduled to take the Exam in phase three, i.e. on 7, 8 and 10 August were informed that they will be taking the examination on 21, 22 & 23 August. Their admit cards will be released on 17 August.
According to the statement from University Grants Commission (UGC), around 631,000 students have already appeared for the first three phases of the examination.
A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in phase four that is scheduled to be held between 17 and 20 August. About 11,000 candidates have been moved to phase six and their examination will be held on 30 August.
To ensure smooth conduct of the remaining CUET exams, the NTA, with the support of the UGC and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has increased its capacity by adding more centres.
To download their admit cards for CUET UG 2022, candidates have to visit the official CUET website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The NTA has taken additional measures after thousands of CUET-UG candidates on 4 August complained about technical problems during their exam.