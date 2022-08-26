TS Inter Supply Results 2022 Date: Check tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Updates Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to formally declare the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 date soon on their website. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of TSBIE to know the result release date and time. They should check tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi.

The TS Inter Supply Results 2022 are expected be released by 31 August, as per local media reports. However, candidates should wait for TSBIE to make the announcement. The board will announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results date on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Manabadi.