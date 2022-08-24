AP TET Exam 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Download, Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022 Answer Key has been released by the Department of School Education in the Andhra Pradesh government. Candidates who had appeared for the AP TET Exam 2022 can check their tentative scores from the AP TET 2022 answer key. Besides the answer key, AP TET question papers and response sheets have also been published on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, for the reference of the candidates.

The AP TET exam is conducted for the aspirants of various teaching posts across the state. This year, the AP TET Exam 2022 was conducted from 6 August to 21 August 2022. According to different media reports, it is likely that the AP TET 2022 Result will be declared soon, probably in the second or third week of September.